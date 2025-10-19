IND vs AUS Playing XIs: Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his ODI debut as Kuldeep Yadav misses out Australia won the toss in the first ODI of the ongoing white ball series between Australia and India. The two skippers shared their respective lineups for the upcoming marquee clash between the two sides.

Perth:

The stage is set for the first ODI of the ongoing white-ball series between Australia and India. The two sides face off against each other at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the first ODI on October 19. Ahead of the start of the game, it was Australia who won the toss, and skipper Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first.

The Indian team fields an interesting lineup for the first ODI in Perth; all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy makes his ODI debut for the Men in Blue, whereas in-form spinner Kuldeep Yadav misses out on the first ODI of the series.

It is worth noting that this was the Indian team’s 16th toss loss in a row; the last toss the Men in Blue won was in the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill opens up on India’s combination

India skipper Shubman Gill took centre stage at the toss and revealed that they would have opted to bowl first as well and hoped to put some runs on the board in the first innings of the game.

“I would have bowled first as well. Looking at the weather, there might be a stop-and-play game, but it looks like a pretty good surface, so hopefully we get some runs on the board. (On the preparation) It's all about getting mentally ready. Most of the players - we were playing in India and then coming and travelling here together for a couple of days of practice. So, I think we're in a good mental space. The practice sessions definitely help adjusting on the kind of surfaces that you play. We are in good shape,” Gill said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Philippe(w), Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

