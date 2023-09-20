IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma chase Sachin Tendulkar's major record ahead of upcoming series

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during Asia Cup 2023

India and Australia clash against each other in the three-match ODI series starting on September 22 in Mohali as a part of their final preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023. There is not much difference between the two teams in terms of strengths and form going into the World Cup where they are tipped as favourites to reach the final.

Australia suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against South Africa away in their most recent assignment in ODIs but it came in the absence of senior figures Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and Mitchell Starc who all have now joined the team for the India series. On the other hand, India claimed their eighth title by winning the Asia Cup 2023 on September 17 but will be without the services of star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the first two matches against Australia.

Rohit and Virat will join the team for the third game in Rajkot on September 27 and will eye a major record. Both veteran batters enjoyed decent form in the Asia Cup with the former scoring three consecutive fifties and the latter smashing a hundred against Pakistan. Both the senior batters have remarkable numbers in ODIs against the mighty Australian side and can achieve a major milestone during the third ODI.

Both Rohit and Virat have registered eight hundreds each against Australia in ODIs and chase Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of nine ODI centuries against Pat Cummins-led side. Sachin also leads the scoring chart against Australia with 3077 runs in 70 ODI innings at an average of 44.59 with the help of record nine hundreds and 15 fifties.

Most ODI hundreds against Australia:

Sachin Tendulkar - 9 hundreds in 70 innings Rohit Sharma - 8 hundreds in 42 innings Virat Kohli - 8 hundreds in 44 innings Desmond Haynes - 6 hundreds in 64 innings Faf du Plessis - 5 hundreds in 21 innings

Meanwhile, India face Australia in their opening game in the ICC World Cup 2023 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on October 8, which will give another opportunity to Rohit and Virat to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record.

