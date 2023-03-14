IND vs AUS ODI Series: Here's all you need to know - Schedule, date, venue, time, squads

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav

India and Australia are set to face each other in the ODI series after the four-match Test series concluded with the men in blue winning by 2-1. The three-match ODI series will begin on March 19. Steve Smith will be the Australian skipper in the absence of Pat Cummins.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming ODI series -

What is the schedule for the ODI series?

First ODI: Friday, March 17

Second ODI: Sunday, March 19

Third ODI: Wednesday, March 22

What are the venues for all the ODI matches?

First ODI: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Second ODI: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam

Third ODI: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

When will the ODI matches between India and Australia matches begin?

The matches will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS ODI series on TV?

Live streaming of the match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the IND vs AUS ODI series online?

Live streaming of the match between India and Australia will be available on the Disney+Hotstar

What are the full squads?

Australia:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

