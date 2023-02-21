Tuesday, February 21, 2023
     
  IND vs AUS ODI Series: A look at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's performance against Aussies in 50-over format

India vs Australia ODIs: Come the ODI series, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will look to do most of the damage, and will be the key players to watch out for in the series.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: February 21, 2023 19:33 IST
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

India have been on top of Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. With two Tests still to go, the team has already retained the trophy and by the looks of it, will go on white-wash this Australian side. Following the conclusion of the Test series, the two teams will lock horns in a three-match ODI series. 

With ODI World Cup in sight, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the leaders of the batting line-up. Let's look at their performance against Australia in the One Day format of the game. 

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's numbers against Australia are terrific. The Hitman has played 40 innings against the Aussies and has hit 2208 runs at an average of 61 and a strike rate of 93.87. He also has eight fifties and eight 100s against his name, with the highest score of 209. 

  • Innings: 40
  • Runs: 2208
  • Average: 61
  • Strike Rate: 93.87
  • 50s: 8
  • 100s: 8
  • Highest Score: 209
  • Ducks: 2

Virat Kohli

The run machine isn't far behind, as the former Indian captain has accumulated as many as 2083 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 96.34. He also has 10 fifties against his name and eight 100s, with 123 being his highest score. 

  • Innings: 41
  • Runs: 2083
  • Average: 54
  • Strike Rate: 96.34
  • 50s: 10
  • 100s: 8
  • Highest Score: 123
  • Ducks: 2

Come the ODI series against Australia, these two will again look to do most of the damage.

IND vs AUS - ODI Series Schedule

  • 1st ODI on March 17 at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • 2nd ODI on March 19 at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • 3rd ODI on March 22 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India’s ODI squad vs Australia 

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), R Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, W Sundar, Y Chahal, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

