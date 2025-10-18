IND vs AUS ODI H2H record: Check head-to-head stats between India and Australia ahead of series The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will mark the international returns of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom last donned the national colours in the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the seires, here is the head-to-head record between India and Australia.

New Delhi:

India's much-awaited tour to Australia is all set to commence on October 19, with the first of the three ODIs taking place in Perth. The ODI series will mark the international return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who will be donning the Indian colours after seven months.

The series is an emotional roller-coaster for many, considering it will present the opportunity for the fans to get a glimpse of the two icons in India colours. And as the two have now retired from Tests and T20Is and speculations over their future looming, who knows how many appearances they will make now?

India are in transition now. They have a new captain at the helm in Shubman Gill as he took over the baton from Rohit Sharma, just like he did in the Tests. As India look to build a squad for the World Cup 2027, all planning is likely to involve him.

India vs Australia is one of the top rivalries in international cricket. The two share a rich history and cricketing culture that goes beyond imagination.

India vs Australia H2H records

India and Australia have faced each other 152 times in ODIs, with the Aussies having a decent upper hand of 84 wins to India's 58. No contest between these two has been tied and only 10 matches have ended in a no-result.

The last time these two locked horns against each other was in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, when the Men in Blue defeated the Aussies by four wickets in a comfortable 265-run chase. The preceding ODI before that Champions Trophy clash was the ODI World Cup 2023 final, which broke the hearts of more than a billion Indians.

IND vs AUS ODIs H2H stats:

Matches Played: 152

Matches won by Australia: 84

Matches won by India: 58

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann