  5. IND vs AUS: Major blow for India as Jasprit Bumrah set to be ruled out of complete Border-Gavaskar series

IND vs AUS: Jasprit Bumrah is out of action for the Indian team since September 2022. He was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 and the T20 World Cup 2022.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2023 12:51 IST
Jasprit Bumrah set to be out of the ongoing BGT series
Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah set to be out of the ongoing BGT series

IND vs AUS: The Indian Cricket team is facing Australia in the first Test of the four-match series in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma's India are dominating the proceedings in the ongoing Test both with the bat and the ball. But in a piece of a huge blow for the Men in Blue, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be ruled out of the complete Border-Gavaskar series.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the team management has decided not to risk Bumrah in an ODI World Cup year, considering his workload would be big in a Test match. Bumrah is currently at the National Cricket Academy and is bowling to get back in the groove. Also as spin is expected to dominate the Test series, Bumrah shall get more time to recover.

India Tv - Jasprit Bumrah in action

Image Source : GETTYJasprit Bumrah in action

More to follow...

