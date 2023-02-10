IND vs AUS: Major blow for India as Jasprit Bumrah set to be ruled out of complete Border-Gavaskar series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jasprit Bumrah set to be out of the ongoing BGT series

IND vs AUS: The Indian Cricket team is facing Australia in the first Test of the four-match series in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma's India are dominating the proceedings in the ongoing Test both with the bat and the ball. But in a piece of a huge blow for the Men in Blue, their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be ruled out of the complete Border-Gavaskar series.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the team management has decided not to risk Bumrah in an ODI World Cup year, considering his workload would be big in a Test match. Bumrah is currently at the National Cricket Academy and is bowling to get back in the groove. Also as spin is expected to dominate the Test series, Bumrah shall get more time to recover.

