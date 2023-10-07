IND vs AUS Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch for free ICC World Cup match live on TV in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia captain Pat Cummins

India and Australia will kick off their bid for the ICC World Cup 2023 title in a high-voltage clash at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Rohit Sharma-led Indian side will enter this game as favourites having won Asia Cup 2023 and due to home advantage.

Australia lost their previous two ODI series against India and South Africa last month but they remain one of the contenders to mount a title challenge in the 13th edition of the tournament. Pat Cummins-led side will be without their star opener Travis Head who will miss the first half of the tournament and the fresh reports suggest a hamstring injury for pace all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

The Men in Blue have no injury issues going into this game but star opener Shubman Gill might miss the game due to an illness. Ishan Kishan is expected to open an innings with Rohit while the spin-friendly conditions will push the management to go with a three-man spin attack for the Australia game.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the India vs Australia World Cup match in India:

When is the India vs Australia cricket match?

India vs Australia World Cup match match will be played on Sunday, October 8

At what time does the India vs Australia match begin?

The India vs Australia World Cup match will begin at 2:00 PM Local Time/IST

Where is the India vs Australia match being played?

India vs Australia World Cup match will be played at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chepauk Stadium)

Where can you watch the India vs Australia match on TV in India?

Fans from India can watch the India vs Australia World Cup match on the Star Sports network channel Star Sports 1 HD

Where can you watch the India vs Australia match online in India?

One can watch the India vs Australia World Cup match online on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs AUS Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (vc), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head (Out injured), Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk)

Latest Cricket News