LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. clinch series in Hyderabad?

IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Live Score: Latest Updates, Ball by Ball Commentary, pitch report.

Kartik Mehindru New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2022 18:12 IST
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Latest Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI: Latest Updates

LIVE IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I, Score, Latest Updates: Can Rohit Sharma and Co. clinch series in Hyderabad? 

 

Live updates :IND vs AUS, 3RD T20I

  • Sep 25, 2022 6:12 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Dinesh Karthik - The Finisher

  • Sep 25, 2022 6:06 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Rishabh Pant to make way for Bhuvneshwar?

    The last match saw Pant come in place of Bhuvi due to the game being reduced to an 8-over affair. But since it is expected to be a longer affair today, Bhuvi may get back in the 11. The team may even go ahead to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Deepak Chahar. 

  • Sep 25, 2022 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad - Numbers Game

    • Total matches: 1
    • Matches won bowling first: 1
    • Average 1st Inns scores: 207
    • Average 2nd Inns scores: 209
    • Total recorded: 209/4 by IND vs WI
    •  Score chased: 209/4 by IND vs WI
  • Sep 25, 2022 5:55 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    3 Areas of Concern For India

    1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Death Bowling Ability
    2. Harshal Patel's lack of effectiveness
    3. KL Rahul's inconsistency
  • Sep 25, 2022 5:34 PM (IST) Posted by Kartik Mehindru

    Hello & Welcome

    Hello & Welcome to the live blog of India vs Australia, 3rd T20I. I am Kartik Mehindru, and I will be taking you through all the latest updates from the series decider. 

