Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS LIVE: Former WC winners Yuvraj & Harbhajan felicitated by PCA, Pavilions named after star duo

The Indian World Cup-winning duo of Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were rewarded for their excellent services to Indian cricket as the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) named pavilions after them. The start duo of Yuvraj and Harbhajan was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning squad as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup winning squad.

Before the first T20I between India and Australia, the official announcement was made by the PCA in honour of their services. Both were felicitated by the officials of the PCA, while other former players were also called on for their services to the Punjab Cricket. One of the ends at the PCA stadium has also been named after Yuvraj, known as the Yuvraj Singh End.

Yuvraj, now 40, retired from the game in 2019 and was a proud owner of three World Cups, having also won the U-19 World Cup in 2000. Yuvraj represented India in 304 ODIs and scored more than 8701 runs that included 111 wickets. He was instrumental in India winning the 2011 ODI World Cup and was named ‘Player of the Tournament.’

Image Source : GETTY 2007 T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj also represented India in 40 Tests and scored 1900 runs that included three hundreds. In T20Is he was much more lethal and scored 1177 runs. His stint of six sixes in an over in the 2007 T20 World Cup against Australia is still one of the best moments in World Cup history.

Harbhajan Singh on the flip side is the fourth most successful bowler in the history of Indian Test cricket. The Former leg spinner scalped 417 wickets in Tests while also scoring two hundreds. He picked up 269 wickets in 236 ODI matches to make him one of India’s most successful players of all time. He was the only bowler to scalp wickets in the 2003 World Cup final for India, where India ended on the losing side.

