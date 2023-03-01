IND vs AUS | Laut aao KL Rahul mazak nhi raha ab: Twitter reacts as India's top order collapse in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Twitter reacts on KL Rahul getting rested and India's collapse

IND vs AUS | India and Australia are locking horns in the 3rd Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. The Indian team opted to bat first at the Holkar Cricket Stadium as the first session of the day itself witnessed some big action. The Indian team was sent into trouble as the spinners found big assistance along with wrong judgement from the Indian batters. Meanwhile, the team rested a struggling KL Rahul from the team, which led to various reactions from netizens.

Twitter users are seen having an entertaining time on social media on Rahul getting rested and the Indian team's collapse in Indore. Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Fans also quoted Venkatesh Prasad in their own funny way after Rahul was dropped. Watch some of those memes:

There is a turn in these wickets, have no doubts about it. The ball has outclassed the Indian batters and Australia shall also life difficult. But some dismissals have not been on unplayable balls, rather the batters have picked the lengths wrong and tried going a bit aggressive. India lost 5 wickets inside 50 runs itself and Kohli and Bharat put up a fight.

