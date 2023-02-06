IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Ishan Kishan or KS Bharat? Who will be India's wicketkeeper?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar trophy is all set to begin on Feb. 9 in Nagpur. India will be heading into the series without their X-factor Rishabh Pant and his absence is sure to leave a huge vacuum in the playing 11. Rohit Sharma will be with two options to try and replace Pant in the 11. Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat.

It is worth noting that both these batters haven't made their Test debut for India yet. Bharat has been with the team as Pant's backup for quite some time now, while Kishan received his maiden call-up vs Australia. Since both of them haven't played Test cricket for India, let us look at their domestic record.

Ishan Kishan vs KS Bharat - Domestic Record

Ishan Kishan has played 48 matches in the first class career while Bharat has played 86 matches. Ishaan has 2985 runs with 6 centuries against his name, whereas Bharat has scored 4707 runs with 9 centuries. Kishan averages 38.76 and Bharat averages 37.95. Bharat has more domestic experience and also offers potential consistency. Kishan, however, offers dynamism similar to that of Pant.

The matches, in all probability, will be played on rank turners and the team would want someone who can take on the bowlers and get some quick runs. In that case, Kishan may prove to be an X-factor.

The Pujara Factor

While the selected wicketkeeper will be under the lens, Pujara too will be one of the most important Indian players heading into the series. He has had a fantastic run against Australia so far. In 37 innings, Pujara has accumulated 1893 runs at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 42. He also has five 100s and 10 fifties against his name, with the highest score of 204.

The first match is set to take place in Nagpur and will kick off on Feb 9.

