IND vs AUS: India's probable playing XI for 1st T20I, will Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav play? India's T20I team will be in action exactly one month after smashing Pakistan in the final to win the Asia Cup. The first T20I will be played on Wednesday (October 29) in Canberra at the Manuka Oval. Here's India's probable playing XI for the series opener.

The five-match T20I series against Australia comes at the right time for India, who are flying high over the last couple of years in the shortest format of the game. The men in blue weren't challenged much in the Asia Cup last month but the Australia tour will not be easy by any means for the visitors. It will certainly be one of the toughest captaincy assignments for Suryakumar Yadav who has led the team admirably well so far. However, selecting the playing XI won't be easy for the touring side at all.

India will miss Hardik Pandya in this series, after sustaining an injury during the Asia Cup. He had also missed the final which will definitely open up the possibility of Shivam Dube bowling for India, just like he did against Pakistan in the summit clash. The southpaw will also bat at six, to tonk the ball a long way especially while facing the spinners.

India's top five select themselves with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill opening the innings and Surya and Tilak Varma following them at three and four. The Indian management backed Sanju Samson in the middle-order role during the Asia Cup and is likely to give him more chances, even as Jitesh Sharma will have to wait for his opportunity.

Will Kuldeep Yadav play?

Kuldeep Yadav was simply brilliant in Asia Cup, finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name. Despite the strong show, the wrist-spinner was initally benched in the first two ODIs against Australia before including him for the dead rubber. But he is expected to be one of the first names on the sheet alongside Jasprit Bumrah.

India are in favour of batting depth in the shortest format of the game as well and that opens up the possibility of Nitish Kumar Reddy getting an opportunity ahead of a specialist player like Arshdeep Singh who didn't make it to the first-choice XI even during the Asia Cup. Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy could be the other spinners in India's playing XI.

Apart from Jitesh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana might have to wait for their chance in the series.

India's probable playing XI for 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy/Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav

