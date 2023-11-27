IND vs AUS: How has team India performed at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Guwahati stadium

India and Australia will lock horns in the third of the five-match T20I series on Tuesday (November 28) in Guwahati. The hosts are leading the series 2-0 following stunning batting performances in both matches. While they chased down 200-odd runs in the series opener, in the second match, they slammed a massive total of 235 runs to defend it comfortably later.

Meanwhile, the men in blue has played a total of three T20Is at Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati since 2017. The first T20I played at the venue was also between India and Australia in 2017 and the hosts were skittled for just 118 runs courtesy a stunning opening spell from Jason Behrendorff. In response, Australia had chased down the target in just 16th over with eight wickets in hand. India's game against Sri Lanka was washed out in 2020 while the home team faced a challenge from South Africa last year.

In 2022, India put up quite a show with the bat smashing 237 runs in their 20 overs batting first thanks to brilliant batting from the top four batters. In response, David Miller slammed a sensational ton remaining unbeaten on 106 runs off 47 balls but couldn't get his side over the line as South Africa could only reach 221 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 20 overs.

India's performance in T20Is in Guwahati

Played - 3

Won - 1

Lost - 1

No Result - 1

Overall, Guwahati has hosted six T20Is (including men and women) and 3 ODIs (men and women) and the venue has historically has something in it for the bowlers as well. The highest score in a T20I batting first is 237 runs (aforementioned game vs SA) but the highest score chased at the venue is only 122 by Australia vs India.

Latest Cricket News