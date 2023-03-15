IND vs AUS: Here's look at head-to-head statistics of India vs Australia in ODIs

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS

The first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia is scheduled to be played at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, March 17. The series between is very important from the point of view of preparations for the World Cup, later this year. Team India won the recently concluded Test series against the Aussies by 2-1.

When the last match between the two teams was played at Wankhede, Team India had to face defeat by 10 wickets. Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head statistics between the two teams in ODIs.

Head to head figures in ODIs between India and Australia:

Total matches played: 143

Matches won by India: 53

Matches won by Australia: 80

No Result: 10

Highest Score by India: 383

Highest Score by Australia: 389

Lowest Score by Australia: 101

Lowest Score by India: 63

A total of 143 ODIs have been played between India and Australia so far. Out of which Australia have the upper hand by winning a total of 80 ODIs so far. On the other hand, India have won 53 matches.The previous ODI series was played between India and Australia in the year 2020. Australia won the series 2–1. In the upcoming series, Team India will seek redemption.

Captain Rohit Sharma will not be able to play in the first match of the series. On his behalf, Hardik Pandya will be seen handling his responsibilities as the captain of the team.

What are the full squads?

Australia:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

