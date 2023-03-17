IND vs AUS: Hardik Pandya confirms Gill's opening partner, not bothered about Iyer and Bumrah's absence

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya isn't much bothered by the absence of two key players in Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah and feels that there is plenty of time before the World Cup to sort things out. He, however, admitted that the presnece of these players in the team would have been outstanding.

Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against Australia, and when asked about the timeline of his return, Hardik failed to give any valuable update. "Obviously there is no timeline but we have to hope for the best, It is going to impact, obviously we are going to miss him but we will have to slowly start finding solutions if he is not around (for a long time). If he is around he is more than welcome but if he is not then there is a lot of time to think about it and see how we can go forward," Pandya told the media on Thursday evening.

In the list of injured players is also India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who recently had a back surgery in New Zealand with the aim that the right-arm pacer is available in time for the World Cup. "Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) hasn't been around for quite some time now. The bowling group has been doing a decent job. They're all experienced now, the number of games they have played. Having Jassi makes a massive difference but to be very honest, we aren't much bothered because the guys who have taken the role of Jassi, I am quite confident they'll be doing very well. It gives us good confidence,” Pandya said.

Rohit Sharma will also miss the opening game at Wankhede owing to personal reasons, and Pandya confirmed that Ishan Kishan will partner Shubman Gill at the top of the order. "Ishan and Shubman will be opening the innings. The wicket looks how it does throughout the year. I have been playing here for almost seven years. It is going to be challenging because this wicket will give equal opportunities to both the sides," Pandya said.

The match will begin on 1:30 PM IST.

