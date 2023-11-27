IND vs AUS: For first time in 17 years, India's top three players create unique record in Trivandrum

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ruturaj Gaikwad with Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

IND vs AUS: India's top three - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were in splendid touch in the IND vs AUS 2nd T20I as the trio helped India rack up their fourth biggest first innings T20I score. India continued their march in the five-match T20I series against Australia as they defeated them in the second game on Sunday by 44 runs in Thiruvananthapuram. The Men in Blue were hardly challenged in the game and despite efforts from Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, they restricted the Aussies to 191.

However, the win was set up by the top three Indian batters and Rinku Singh's explosive finish. It was for the first time in India's 17-year-old T20I history that the top three players from the country went on to hit more than fifty runs each in a 20-over game. While the openers - Jaiswal and Gaikwad scored 53 and 58, runs respectively, Kishan scored 52 to help the Men in Blue create this record.

Top three players from a country scoring fifty-plus in a T20I innings

Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2019

Bermuda vs Bahamas, 2021

Canada vs Panama, 2021

Belgium vs Malta, 2022

India vs Australia, 2023

Notably, three players from India have previously scored over fifty runs in a T20I innings but that did not come from the top three players. During the IND vs ENG game in 2007 in Durban, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Yuvraj Singh got fifty-plus scores each but all were not in the top three. During the IND vs WI game in 2019, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli got to fifty-plus scores. In the IND vs NED game in 2022, Rohit, Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored over fifty runs each but not from the top three.

