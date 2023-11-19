IND vs AUS Final: Virat Kohli goes past Ricky Ponting in major World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli vs Australia at the World Cup 2023 final on November 19, 2023

Virat Kohli registered his ninth fifty-plus score in the ongoing World Cup 2023 to help India regain control against Australia in the final on Sunday. After a quick start, India lost three successive wickets to succumb to pressure but Virat took the responsibility again to put India in control at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

The in-form batter walked to bat after Gill's early dismissal in the fifth over and joined captain Rohit Sharma in the middle. Kohli, who scored his 50th ODI century in the previous game, picked up where he left off by smashing three consecutive fours off Mitchell Starc.

Virat is enjoying a record-breaking run through every innings throughout the tournament and added a few more feathers to his growing milestones. After scoring three runs in the final, he surpassed the legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the elite list of players to score the most runs in ODI World Cup history.

Kohli recently became the first-ever cricketer to reach the 700-run mark in the tournament history, breaking Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 673 runs, and now has scored 1783 runs in just 37 ODI World Cup innings.

Ponting had occupied the second spot with 1743 runs in 42 innings while Tendulkar comfortably dominated the apex position with 2278 runs in 44 innings. Rohit Sharma also scored quick 47 runs in the final to see himself surpass Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara in the list.

Most runs in ODI World Cup history:

Sachin Tendulkar - 2278 runs in 44 innings Virat Kohli - 1782 runs in 37 innings Ricky Ponting - 1743 runs in 42 innings Rohit Sharma - 1575 runs in 28 innings Kumar Sangakkara - 1532 runs in 35 runs David Warner - 1520 runs in 28 innings

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

