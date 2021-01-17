IND vs AUS | Enjoy the way Ravi Shastri manages this Indian team, he deserves a lot of credit: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ravi Shastri

A resilient batting show, led by Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur, kept India in the game on Day 3 of the fourth and final Test of the series in Brisbane. Having lost six wickets on just 186, India were put in a tricky situation at The Gabba.

Sundar and Thakur, however, stitched a record 123-run stand to help India reach close Australia's first innings total. Kapil Dev and Manoj Prabhakar had earlier held the record of the highest seventh-wicket partnership for India in Brisbane, scoring 58 runs back in 1991.

Thakur was the top scorer with 67 runs while Sundar gathered 62. Both the players hit maiden half-centuries as India managed to reach 336 in their first innings.

After India's gritty show in Brisbane, former England skipper Michael Vaughan has heaped praise on head coach Ravi Shastri. Vaughan tweeted that Shastri deserves a lot of credit for making the team believe that it can compete after skipper Virat Kohli's departure.

"Really enjoy the way @RaviShastriOfc manages this Indian team ... He deserves a lot of credit for making them believe they could compete once @imVkohli had gone home... !! #AUSvIND," Vaughan tweeted.

India had started the four-Test series on a disappointing note by suffering a horror batting collapse at Adelaide Oval. After suffering eight-wicket defeat in the pink-ball Test, the visitors made a remarkable comeback in the Boxing Day clash to level the series 1-1.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side also put up an impressive batting show in the third Test to pull off a memorable draw in Sydney. The injury-ravaged Indian side will look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by winning the final Test.