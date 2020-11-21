Don’t tamper with Cheteshwar Pujara's natural aptitude, that’s going to work in India’s favour: Sunil Gavaskar

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar warns team management from putting pressure on Cheteshwar Pujara and wants them to allow him to play his natural game even aid the absence of Virat Kohli. Pujara was the hero of India's historic 2018/19 Test series win in Australia where he scored 521 runs, the most in the four-game series, at 74.42 with 3 centuries and a fifty.

Pujara's natural game of patiently taking on the attack had helped India immensely in registering a 2-1 win in Australia for the first time in 71 years of cricketing history. Gavaskar wants Pujara to continue with the same with no pressure put on shoulders as he feels that it will work in India's favour.

“That’s what got him here. You don’t tamper with a player’s natural aptitude or temperament. Nobody should be telling Pujara how to get runs as long as he is getting the runs and the hundreds.

“If he is let alone and no pressure is put on him, that’s going to work in India’s favour. He is so rock steady, the others can score around him and play shots," Gavaskar told Times of India.

Gavaskar also feels that the entire responsibility of India's batting will rest upon vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara in the absence of Kohli, who will miss the last three Tests owing to paternity leave.

“Indian players do tend to raise their game when he is not around. They understand they have to make up for his absence.”

“It’s going to be tough for Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both these players have to bat out of their skin," said Gavaskar.