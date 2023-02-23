IND vs AUS: David Warner opens on his future, committed to play for Australia until 2024 in white-ball cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner open on his cricket future

IND vs AUS: Australia's opener David Warner has returned home after getting ruled out of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussie star suffered an elbow fracture and a concussion injury in the second Test in Delhi. In recent times, Warner has failed to smash big knocks, with only 1 ton in Test cricket. Meanwhile, the star batter has opened up about his future.

Warner has stated that he is looking to play till 2024 even if the selectors think of ending his career. "I've always said I'm playing to 2024; if the selectors feel that I'm not worthy of my spot, then so be it, and I can push on to the white-ball stuff," Warner said to the media at the Sydney Airport.

While Warner has committed to play until 2024, he claimed that he is having 12 months to show his credentials yet again and help the team. "I've got the next 12 months, a lot of cricket's ahead for the team and if I can keep scoring runs and putting my best foot forward for the team and I can help my spot, it'd be great for the team," he added.

Image Source : GETTYDavid Warner in action

Australia selector opens on Warner's spot in Ashes

Meanwhile, Australia's selector Tony Dodemaidew was asked about Warner's place in the Ashes series. The selector declined to give a clear answer. "We're worried about what we can get out of the next two Tests (in India). Of course, that's a clear focus for us at the moment," Dodemaidew said.

"We'll address the planning of Ashes (at a later time), but we are committed to picking the best fit and available guys for Test series, particularly something as big as the Ashes," he added.

Warner is among the Aussie players to get ruled out of the ongoing series. Earlier, Josh Hazlewood and Ashton Agar were ruled out of the tour. While Agar and Warner will return to India for the ODI fold, Hazlewood has not been named in the ODI squad.

