IND vs AUS: Australia's 19-year-old debutant Sam Konstas ready for Jasprit Bumrah's challenge in Melbourne

Jasprit Bumrah has single-handedly carried India's bowling attack in the ongoing Test series against Australia Down Under. The man has picked up a staggering 21 wickets at an impeccable average of 10.9 so far and is keen on adding more to his tally in the last two Tests. Bumrah's magic has ended the series for Australia's new opener Nathan McSweeney who got out to the Indian genius four times in three Tests and 19-year-old Sam Konstas has replaced him in the squad.

Konstas is set to make his debut as an opener in the Boxing Day Test and is considered the next big thing in Australian cricket. However, to prove himself, the 19-year-old will have to pass the Bumrah test first up at the iconic MCG. When asked about the same, the youngster stated that he is ready for the stern challenge and won't give away anything.

"I do have a plan for Bumrah but I am not going to tell what it is. Trying to put pressure back on bowlers. All are very good bowlers, world-class, looking forward to experiencing that challenge and living that," Konstas said. Boxing Day will be special for Sam Konstas as his entire family will be in attendance at the MCG to witness his debut and the batter is keen on doing well.

"It is amazing to get an opportunity at my age and it's a dream come true to represent my country. It's a special day for me with my parents coming in. Plan is pretty simple, to back myself and savour it really," the youngster added. For the unversed, Sam Konstas scored a century against India in the pink-ball warm-up clash but he didn't face Bumran in that game. Nevertheless, it was a high-class aggressive ton from the 19-year-old and will be confident facing the Indian attack at the MCG.