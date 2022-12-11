IND vs AUS: Aussie spinner Jonassen ruled out of series against India, Wellington set to return

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aussie spinner ruled out of T20I series against India

IND vs AUS: The Australian Women's Cricket team has received an injury issue in their ongoing away T20I series against India. Australian spinner Jess Jonassen has been ruled out of the ongoing five-match T20I series against India due to a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, leg spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington will replace Jonassen in the side.

Jonassen sustained a hamstring in her right leg while fielding in the first T20I on Friday in Mumbai. Speaking to cricket.com.au, the Australian team's physiotherapist Kate Beerworth said, "She’s is being assessed since getting injured and it’s evident that the timeframes required for a return during this series are too short. Jess will be unavailable for the remainder of the series and will return to Brisbane to continue her rehab."

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington will be returning to the T20I side as Jonassen's replacement. Wellington has not played a T20I since Australia’s last tour of India in 2018 but she was part of the Australian team that won the Gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. She is expected to link up with the team on Tuesday and will be available for the third T20I. Notably, Jonassen's injury is not expected to make her sit during the ODI and T20I series at home against Pakistan in January and neither in the T20 World Cup in February.

The Australian women's side defeated the Indian team by 9 wickets in the first T20I. India gave a target of 173 in 20 overs, which was chased by the Aussies in the 19th over. The second T20I will be played on Sunday followed by the third on 14th December. The final two outings will be held on the 17th and 20th of December, respectively.

