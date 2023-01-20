IND vs AUS: Aussie pacer Morris eyes Test debut against India

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lance Morris

Uncapped Australia pacer Lance Morris, who is the season's leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield, believes he has the "best chance" to make his Test debut in Border Gavaskar Trophy next month. Australia and India are set to lock horns in a four-match Test series with the opening Test against India in Nagpur on the 9th of February.The 24-year-old tearaway pacer, who can rack up deliveries at 150-plus kmph, has been included in Australia's 18-member squad for the first two Tests.

"I'm going to do everything I can to be as ready as possible," the West Australian was quoted. With Australia's quickest bowler Mitchell Starc unavailable for the opening Test of the series, Morris has a strong chance to wear the Baggy Green."If we're talking honestly, that’s probably my best chance of playing over there. We'll see what happens," Morris said. It's my first overseas tour in a cricketing sense, so it will be a huge learning experience for me. I'm really excited to go away," he added.

A raw teenager from Dunsborough, in Australia's west coast in the picturesque Margaret River region, nearly three hours from Perth, Morris was picked by Western Australia from where he made his first-class debut in 2020. He bagged 12 wickets from five games in his first season. Thereafter, he played every match of WA's drought-breaking Shield title-winning campaign last summer and had 20 scalps.Morris has added 27 more wickets to his tally from five matches so far this season.

"They see me as a strike bowler and I'm probably that replacement for someone like Mitchell Starc who's bowling fast and intimidating," he told cricket.com.au. "It sounds funny when I say it like that because I can't believe we're actually in the same sentence, to be honest.

"But that's the role that I would come into (if Starc were to miss a Test), I guess. It's been a bit of a weird couple of weeks training and staying as ready as possible, knowing that it could happen at some point," he added.

Currently representing Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, Morris is striking a balance between red and white ball cricket. "It's just trying to squeeze in loads where I can," Morris, who has grabbed six wickets in three games so far, said.

"If I'm playing, then I'll bowl the four overs and get a few in on top either before or after the game. If I'm on the sidelines, then I'll be in the nets making sure I've got the numbers under my belt," he added.

