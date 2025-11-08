IND vs AUS: Abhishek Sharma wins Player of the Series after India clinch T20I series Star India batter Abhishek Sharma put in brilliant performances throughout the five-game T20I series between India and Australia; his showings saw him win the Player of the Series award as well.

Brisbane:

The T20I series between India and Australia came to an end, with India clinching the five-game affair. It is worth noting that the two sides took on each other in the fifth and final game of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane in November, and due to persistent rain, the clash was called off without a result.

The bad weather saw the series end with India holding a 2-1 advantage in the series, as they took the trophy home. After the five-game affair, star batter Abhishek Sharma was named the Player of the Series for his performances with the bat.

The star batter ended the series as the highest run getter, scoring 163 runs in five innings, maintaining an average of 40.75 runs. Some brilliant performances by India’s star man saw him win the Player of the Series award.

Abhishek Sharma speaks after the game

After winning the Player of the Series award, Abhishek Sharma took centre stage and talked about his performance throughout the series. He revealed that he was excited to play in this series and was looking forward to it.

“I've been waiting for this tour. I was excited from the time the series was confirmed. Pitches are batting-friendly. I feel we could've gotten bigger scores but we've done well in the series. The way Hazlewood was bowling would be useful. I've enjoyed my battles with him,” Abhishek Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I was practicing for these kinda bowlers because that's how you build momentum for your team. My captain and coach have given the responsibility to play freely and start big. They've given me clarity and space to go express myself. T20 WC is one of the biggest tournaments, it'll be a dream-come-true moment if and when I get to play there. I'll make sure I'll be ready for it,” he added.

Also Read: