IND vs AUS: 90000 fans set to flock MCG as India return to iconic venue for a T20I after three years

India and Australia will face each other in the second T20I tomorrow at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The series opener of the five-match rubber between the two teams was called off due to rain on Wednesday (October 29) after India started superbly, scoring 97 runs in just 9.4 overs. The visitors, meanwhile, are returning to the MCG for the first time since November 2022, when India defeated Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup and as many as 90000 fans are set to flock to the venue to witness the clash.

Notably, India also defeated Pakistan famously at the same venue in the tournament, with Virat Kohli arguably playing his best T20 knock to help India chase down 160 runs after being four down for 30-odd runs. Three years down the line, the jam-packed crowd will see an entirely different Indian team take the field, led by Suryakumar Yadav.

India got some brilliant support in the World Cup three years ago at the venue, and the same was witnessed during the Boxing Day Test match last year as well.

Australian players excited to play in front of packed crowd at MCG

Interestingly, even some of the Australian players are excited to experience the atmosphere at the MCG. "It's an experience for the guys who haven't been there and done it. I was just talking [to Marcus Stoinis] about the early days [in the BBL] where the Melbourne Derby would get 90-odd thousand and he was saying how exciting it is and how cool it is, running us through his experiences there. So really excited to play in front of a huge crowd at MCG, it's an exciting prospect. A few of us have had that one in the calendar for a little bit," Nathan Ellis said on the eve of the game.

Moreover, India also have an edge at the venue, given the fact that the men in blue have won four out of six T20Is played in Melbourne.

