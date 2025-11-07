IND vs AUS 5th T20I pitch report: How will surface at Gabba in Brisbane play? Australia will host India for the fifth T20I on November 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side is currently leading 2-1 in the five-match series and will be hoping to pick another win and seal the series.

Brisbane:

Australia will take on India in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Saturday, November 8, at the Gabba in Brisbane. After a crucial win in the fourth T20I at Carrara Oval, India lead the five-match series 2-1 and will look to clinch the series with another victory under Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy.

Ahead of the decider, the Indian team management has a few key decisions to make. Jitesh Sharma, who replaced Sanju Samson for the third and fourth T20Is, has yet to impress with the bat, raising the question of whether Samson might be recalled. Shubman Gill’s strike rate is another concern.

While he has contributed runs, he hasn’t quite matched India’s aggressive approach under Suryakumar. The 26-year-old will need a strong performance to secure his spot ahead of the T20 World Cup, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Samson waiting in the wings for the opening spot. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah could be handed a break, with Harshit Rana replacing him in the playing XI.

For Australia, the focus will be on levelling the series. Several key players, including Josh Hazlewood and Travis Head, have left to participate in the Sheffield Shield, while Glenn Maxwell’s return hasn’t yielded the expected impact so far. They would be eager to get back on the winning ways and prove their mettle on home soil.

The Gabba, Brisbane, Pitch Report

The surface at The Gabba usually favour the batters. It’s usually a high-scoring ground, but the pacers enjoy some pace and bounce early on. Once the batters pass the opening test, it usually gets better. Meanwhile, chasing would be ideal, and anything over 180 runs could be a safe total on the board. Rain is also expected to play a part in tomorrow’s game, but it shouldn’t disrupt the entire match.