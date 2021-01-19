Will be remembered forever in Indian cricket history: Sourav Ganguly on historic series win in Australia

Image Source : AP Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president and ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly has showered praise on India after their historic win in Brisbane on Tuesday. The Indian team, led by Rishabh Pant's unbeaten 89, defeated Australia at The Gabba, ending the hosts' unbeaten run at the venue that dated back to 1988.

India scripted three-wicket victory in the fourth and final Test to clinch the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) bolster India's run-chase on the final day as the visitors hunted down the total with three overs to spare.

While Gill fell short of his maiden Test ton, Pujara stuck in the middle and played a resilient knock to keep India in the game. However, it was Rishabh Pant who slammed the winning boundary to steer the side to an emphatic victory. In the bowling department, Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket haul and ended as India's leading wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps.

Debutant Washington Sundar also had a memorable outing at the venue as he scalped four wickets and scored 84 runs throughout the Test. Shardul Thakur, playing his first Test of the series, also contributed by picking seven wickets and scoring 69 runs.

Ganguly, through Twitter, congratulated the Indian side for their 'remarkable' win in Australia and also announced INR 5 crore bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..," wrote the BCCI president.

After bundling out for 39 in the first Test, the Indian camp staged a remarkable turnaround to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Rahane-led side conquered the Boxing Day clash before putting up a gritty display in the Sydney Test. To end the Australia tour on a high, the Indian camp pocketed the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.