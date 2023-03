Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer

Following Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal, Shreyas Iyer did not come out to bat, and Srikar Bharat took the field instead. It has since been understood that Iyer was taken for scans after he complained of lower back pain post waking up on the morning of Day 4 of the Test.

There is no confirmation if he'll be able to bat in this Indian innings or take further part in this Test. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the situation.

This is a developing story....

