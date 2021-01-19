Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5: Follow Updates from Brisbane

Image Source : GETTY India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5: Follow Updates from Brisbane

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia 4th Test Day 4 from Brisbane on indiatvnews.com. India have a daunting task ahead, of chasing 324 runs more to retain the series. Salvaging a draw will be another option at hand. A score as big as this has never been chased successfully at the Gabba, which has shown enough inconsistent bounce with the cracks having opened up for the Indians to be aware. Yet it will be the Aussies who will be more under pressure as they will be chasing nothing less than a win at their fortress to reclaim the trophy and stay atop in the World Test Championship. Besides, there will be a considerable rain threat expected to deny a lot many overs for Australia. If India finish with a win, it will be nothing short of an epic chase, one for the ages. A draw as well would be commendable for the Indian side who have lost nine players to injury and a Virat Kohli

Brief Preview: A battered and bruised India will take on Australia in the series decider despite not being sure of their best playing eleven, hours before the fourth Test begins at the bouncy wicket at The Gabba. Ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is racing against time to get fit from his abdominal strain while batsman Hanuma Vihari, who saw India through to a draw in the third Test, is unlikely to play due to hamstring injury. [FULL PREVIEW]