IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit-Gill lead India's charge unbeaten after Khawaja-Green show in Ahmedabad

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Almost two days after stepping onto the field at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Indian openers took the ground in the first innings of the match. Australia smashed a huge 480-run total on the back of solid performances from centurions Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green. Indian openers then held the fort in the final 10 overs to go unbeaten at 36.

The fourth test of the series unfolds like a proper old-school test cricket where teams bat for long rather than what we saw in the first three games. Australia were at 255/4 at the end of Day 1 and then continued to pile more runs on the hosts on Day 2. Cameron Green marked his authority in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar trophy as the all-rounder smashed his maiden test ton. The Aussie star joined hands with opener Usman Khawaja to pile more runs on the Indian team on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad test.

The duo notched a 208-run stand for the 5th wicket and became the second-only pair to bring a stand of over 200 in India since 2013. The only other pair to notch a stand of 200 runs was that of Joe Root and Dom Sibley, who scored a 200-run stand in 2021 in the Chennai Test.

Ashwin and Indian openers fightback

But in Australia's dominating display, spin bowler Ravi Ashwin and Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up a strong fight. Ravi Ashwin scalped a six-wicket haul and surpassed Anil Kumble's twin feats. Sharma and Gill then joined hands in India's hunt for the massive total. Both showed a positive approach and played their shots to take India to 36/0 at the end of Day 2. Sharma is currently at 17, while Gill remains unbeaten at 18.

