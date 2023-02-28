IND vs AUS | What the hell am I doing: Steve Smith gutted over performance in Delhi Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Steve Smith disappointed with his performance in Delhi

IND vs AUS | Going down in two consecutive Test matches did not go well with the Australian team. Australian legends bashed the team after repeated poor show against the Indians in the ongoing Border- Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussie team's batting fell in both test matches like a pack of cards as India emerged victorious. Meanwhile, Steve Smith has opened up about his performance in the second test match.

Test No.2 batter Smith will lead Australia in the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore and with the team trailing 0-2, would be looking for some magic from his side. He has also opened up on his performance in the Delhi Test and was gutted.

"I've played, what, 95 Test matches (94) and I don't think there's been too many times I've walked off the field and I've gone, ‘what the hell am I doing?’" Smith told media ahead of the third test. "I was pretty angry. There hasn't been too many times in my career where I've actually come off and just been bedazzled by what I've done. It wasn't my finest moment," he added.

Aussies could not benefit from India's field

Meanwhile, the Aussies were ahead after Day 2 of the second Test. They started the day with over 60 runs on the board and with 9 wickets in hand. But the visitors gave a big advantage when they got bowled out for 113. The batters could not take advantage of the field and were outclassed by the Indians. Smith also reflected on the same.

"Certainly something to learn from, I'm still learning as well. It wasn't the way I wanted to play, particularly when I had the field set for all of us – they had the field out. We probably just rushed things a little bit and it's something we'll talk about …when we've got them on the ropes, we can slow things down. We don't have to play at such a high tempo and risky tempo. Because we had them where we wanted them, we had men out and the ability to get off strike. We just rushed it," he said.

Smith will also lead Australia in Cummins' absence and the batter hopes to perform well with the bat. "It normally brings the best out of me," he said of the captaincy. "I'm excited about leading this week in Pat's absence. I know these conditions well. It's kind of like my second home playing over here, I've played a lot in India, I understand the intricacies of the game and what the wickets are likely to do. I'm looking forward to it," he added.

