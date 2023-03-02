IND vs AUS: Ponting makes massive statement on Warner's Test career, says he deserved better end

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ricky Ponting makes statement on David Warner's career

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia's former cricketer Ricky Ponting made a massive statement on opening batter David Warner's Test career. Warner endured a disappointing end to his Border Gavaskar Trophy after suffering from an elbow injury. The Aussie star found scoring runs difficult in the series, which led to scrutiny from many parts. Meanwhile, also opened up on Warner's career.

Former captain Ponting fears that Warner's career can end on a tragic note but the team might want him to play till the final of the World Test Championship (if they qualify). "I've heard him talk before about their cycle. This current cycle will finish after the World Test Championship, which is obviously the week before the first Ashes Test and I would think all going well that they want to get David through until the end of that Test match at least," Ponting was quoted as saying by RSN Cricket.

Not scoring runs hurts everyone

Meanwhile, Ponting also stated that not scoring runs makes life difficult for the batters. "It's up to him though. The only currency you have as a batsman is runs and if you're not scoring any, you leave yourself open. "It's happened to all of us, it happened to me. When you get to a certain age and it looks like your form is dropping off slightly, then the knives are sharpened and it doesn't take long," he added.

Ponting believes Warner should have quit

The former Aussie star believed the opener deserved a good end and should have quit in the series against South Africa when he got a double hundred in Melbourne."For him to finish the way he deserves to finish, the obvious thing for me was maybe to pull the pin after Sydney. He got 200 in Melbourne, played his 100th Test, played his 101 Test in Sydney, his home ground and maybe finish there," he said.

"The last thing he deserved is to be away on a tour and get into the middle of a series and get dropped and his career is over. That would be an awful way for him to finish. "He's a driven little man, a pretty stubborn little bugger, so we'll see how he goes," Ponting added.

