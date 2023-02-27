IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Pitch report to records - Here's everything about Holkar Stadium, Indore

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Holkar Stadium, Indore

India and Australia will take on each other on March 1, Wednesday at Holkar Stadium, Indore, in the 3rd of the 4-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India have already retained the trophy, but Australia would want to put in a much better performance.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Holkar Stadium is generally a very good batting surface. The boundaries are very small and it aids strokeplay. That is how it plays in limited overs format. In Test matches, you can expect the same kind of surface that was on on offer in Delhi and Nagpur.

Since it is a little better for batting, you can expect the game to go on till at least day 4. The average 1st innngs total at this venue after 2 Tests is 353, which drops down to just 153 in the 4th innings. Any team batting last on this deck wouldn't want to chase anything over 150.

Basic Stats

Total matches: 2

Matches won batting first: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 353

Average 2nd Inns scores: 396

Average 3rd Inns scores: 214

Average 4th Inns scores: 153

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 557/5 by IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded: 150/10 by BAN vs IND

Where Have Australia Gone Wrong?

Ravi Shastri said that more than anything else, it was Australia's lack of belief in their own defence that led to their downfall in the first two Tests. "I think application (has let them down) more than anything else. The lack of belief in their own defence. The lack of application and the lack of discipline was unreal and Australia paid for it big time," he said.

Also Read: He is tremendous player, but there is so much talent in India: Ravi Shastri on KL Rahul

"It's very important to go back to the basics, go back to the drawing board. If you don't trust your defence, you have no chance because that's when you entertain thoughts of breaking free, much quicker than you normally should. Sometimes you've got to spend some time at the crease, but how are you going to spend some time at the crease if you don't trust your defence?" he added.

The 3rd Test will begin on 9:30 AM IST.

Latest Cricket News