IND vs AUS 3rd Test live streaming: When and where to watch India take on Australia

India and Australia are all set to face off in the 3rd of the 4-match Test series. With the trophy already in the bag for India, the home team would want to be ruthless in pursuit of the WTC final in England.

The visitors, on the other hand, would like to put in a much, much better performance if they are to stand any chance whatsoever. "Selectors can be fooled into thinking that playing spin bowling well in Australia automatically means success will follow on Indian pitches. That isn't so but if the method in Australia is a sound one, selectors should assume it could lead to success in India. Australia's selection on this tour has been awfully inconsistent and at times irrational. Getting selection right makes for an air of calm, which, along with effectively putting a stop to dressing-room tantrums, can aid team spirit," wrote Ian Chappell, in his column for ESPNCricinfo.

Before we get into the action, here are the live streaming details of the match.

When will the 3rd IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 3rd Test match will be played from March 1, 2023, to March 5, 2023

Where will the 3rd IND vs AUS Test match be played?

The 3rd Test match will be played at Holkar Stadium, Indore

When will the 3rd IND vs AUS Test match start?

The match will start at 9:30 AM IST

Where will the 3rd IND vs AUS Test match be telecasted ?

The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network

Where can the 3rd IND vs AUS Test match be live-streamed?

The 3rd Test match can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar

