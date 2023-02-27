IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India face Australia in happy hunting Holkar stadium, a look at team's record in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India's record in Indore

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: After taking a 2-0 lead against Australia in the ongoing Test series, Rohit Sharma's men will step onto the field of the Holkar Cricket Stadium for the 3rd Test. India have already retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy and now eye a World Test Championship final spot. The Aussies might be having some mixed emotions due to the unavailability of David Warner and Pat Cummins, but the fitness of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc will boost their confidence.

However, India's record at the Holkar Cricket Stadium might further pile pressure on the visitors. The 3rd test match was earlier scheduled to be held in Dharamshala but Indore replaced it. Meanwhile, India have played two Test matches in Indore and are not only unbeaten but have thrashed their opponents.

India in Holkar Stadium

India have faced New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two test matches at this venue. They faced New Zealand in the third test in October 2016, where India won the match by 321 runs. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue defeated the Bangladesh side by a margin of an inning and 130 runs in November 2019.

India vs New Zealand 3rd Test

India had already won the three-match series by 2-0 with one match to go. They eyed a whitewash in Indore. India batted first. Riding on a double hundred by captain Virat Kohli and a hundred by Ajinkya Rahane, the home side made 557. The Kiwis were straight off to a huge task. They tried fighting hard as Martin Guptill and Tom Latham scored the fifties, but Ravi Ashwin ran through their line-up to bowl them out for 299.

In the second innings, India continued their domination as Cheteshwar Pujara smashed a hundred. The Men in Blue declared at 216/3 as they set a daunting target of 475 on the board. The pitch offered more help to the spinners and Ashwin once again demolished the opponents as he took a seven-wicket haul. India won the match by 321 runs.

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test

This time Indore was a witness to the first test of a two-match test series. India were bowling first as Bangladesh elected to bat first. But except toss, nothing went the visitors' way. They were bowled out for just 150 as fast bowlers and Ashwin starred. When India came out to bat, opener Mayank Agarwal was on song as he amassed 243 runs, before India declared on 493/6.

In the second phase, Bangladesh were again hit hard and were bowled out for just 213, giving India an inning and a 130-run win. In the second innings, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 4 wickets from 16 overs.

India now eye a win again at the venue in the 3rd test against Australia. A win will not only give them a series win but will also take them to the final of the WTC final for the second consecutive time.

