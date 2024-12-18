IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Australia take 185-run lead after India fold for 260; Head takes final wicket

India get bundled out for 260. Australia lead by 180 runs.
Akash Deep gets stumped to Travis Head for 31.
Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India after suffering a calf strain during warm-ups on the fourth day at the Gabba in Brisbane.
Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep have added 39 runs for the final wicket and would like to add as many as possible on day five to frustrate the Aussies and safeguard India's chances in the match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs India 3rd Test. Today is the fifth and final day of the Gabba Test. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
