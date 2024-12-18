Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Australia take 185-run lead after India fold for 260; Head takes final wicket
Live now

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Live Score: Australia take 185-run lead after India fold for 260; Head takes final wicket

India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score: A solid stand between Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep for the last wicket allowed India to avoid the follow-on at the Gabba in Brisbane. India are likely to save this Test match.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 19:59 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 5:44 IST
India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND INDIA TV India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 5.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test, Day 5 Live CricketScore: Australia take 185-run lead after India fold for 260; Head takes final wicket

India vs Australia Live Updates: 

Live Match scorecard

Live updates :IND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score: Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah look to frustrate Australia at Gabba

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Dec 18, 2024 5:38 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    All out!

    India get bundled out for 260. Australia lead by 180 runs.

  • Dec 18, 2024 5:37 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's Head'ache' gets worse

    Akash Deep gets stumped to Travis Head for 31. 

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:09 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Josh Hazlewood to miss remainder of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

    Josh Hazlewood is likely to miss the remainder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India after suffering a calf strain during warm-ups on the fourth day at the Gabba in Brisbane.

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:06 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    39 and hopefully more to come!

    Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep have added 39 runs for the final wicket and would like to add as many as possible on day five to frustrate the Aussies and safeguard India's chances in the match.

  • Dec 17, 2024 8:04 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australia vs India 3rd Test. Today is the fifth and final day of the Gabba Test. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement