IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara registers unwanted feat, surpasses Sunil Gavaskar in this tally

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India and Australia are facing each other in the third test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy in Indore. The Australian team has dominated the proceedings until the second day of the test. India were pushed on the back foot on the first day itself and were troubled further on the second day too. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara has also registered an unwanted feat in test cricket.

Facing a trail of 88 runs, India needed some giant efforts in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer displayed strong effort. While none of the batters could go big, only Pujara managed to go past 50. He was dismissed on 59 by Nathan Lyon and has now topped the list of most dismissals of an Indian batter against a bowler in test match cricket.

When Pujara was bowled by Lyon in the first innings on Day 1, he equalled the tally of Indians batters being dismissed by a single bowler in tests. He had 12 dismissals each against Lyon and James Anderson, joint highest with Sunil Gavaskar's 12 dismissals against Derek Underwood. But when Lyon got Pujara caught out at slips, he became the Indian batter with the most dismissals against a bowler in Tests.

Indian batter dismissed by a bowler most times in Tests:

13 times- Cheteshwar Pujara by Nathan Lyon

12 times- Cheteshwar Pujara by James Anderson

12 times: Sunil Gavaskar by Derek Underwood

After bowling Australia out for 197 and getting a trail of 88, India needed a big effort in the second innings to set a competitive target. As the openers fell quickly, Pujara and Shreyas Iyer took charge. The two brought up a partnership of 35 after small contributions at top of the order. But Iyer was soon outdone by Starc and despite Pujara's valiant 59, India were bowled out for 163. Australia need only 76 runs to win the third test of the series.

