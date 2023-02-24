Friday, February 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cameron Green gives big thumbs up for Indore Test, says 'I'm 100% ready to go'

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cameron Green gives big thumbs up for Indore Test, says 'I'm 100% ready to go'

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Australia's ace all-rounder Cameron Green is all pumped up for the third Test match in Indore as he declares himself fit while a string of first team players have gone missing

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: February 24, 2023 14:39 IST
IND vs AUS 3rd Test
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cameron Green gives big thumbs up for Indore Test, says 'I'm 100% ready to go'

Australia’s ace all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself fit for the third Test match in Indore as the nursing Aussie side prepare for the big contest. Green, injured during the Boxing Day Test, is yet to taste action on international front, but is now ready to go in what would be a do-or-die contest for the visitors while a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) is at stake.

India Tv - IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Image Source : GETTYCameron Green Injury

Green ready for Indore Test

"It's going really well. I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot. [I'm] 100% ready to go,” Green said while speaking on his fitness for the third Test.

Australia have been depleted with a series of injuries and misses as they are already without the services of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood due to injury concerns. On the flip side, it was also confirmed on Friday (February 24) that skipper Pat Cummins will miss the Indore Test due to family issues.

"We were all on the same page, I reckon. It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd go for a sweep and it just jarred the end of my bat. We probably just thought that we'd sacrifice a game and with obviously the year ahead that we've got, it's probably the right call."

"I think we've all kind of like accepted what's going to happen,” Cameron Green on the prospect of being on the road for the next few months.

Related Stories
IND vs AUS Tests: ICC gives its verdict on Nagpur and Delhi pitches | READ

IND vs AUS Tests: ICC gives its verdict on Nagpur and Delhi pitches | READ

INDW vs AUSW | We have had this heartbreak before: Sehwag reacts on Harmanpreet's dismissal in semis

INDW vs AUSW | We have had this heartbreak before: Sehwag reacts on Harmanpreet's dismissal in semis

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cummins to miss Indore Test with personal issues; Smith likely to take charge

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cummins to miss Indore Test with personal issues; Smith likely to take charge

ALSO READ | Harmanpreet Kaur battles tears post 5-run defeat against Australia; here is what she said

Australia eye WTC final spot

Despite trailing 2-0 in the series, a draw for the Aussies will be enough for them to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). As things stand, a draw for them will see them lose the series but will guarantee a spot in the final which kickstarts on June 7 at the Oval. Skipper Cummins’ absence will see Steve Smith lead the side as the former is back home with family issues.

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News