IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Cameron Green gives big thumbs up for Indore Test, says 'I'm 100% ready to go'

Australia’s ace all-rounder Cameron Green has declared himself fit for the third Test match in Indore as the nursing Aussie side prepare for the big contest. Green, injured during the Boxing Day Test, is yet to taste action on international front, but is now ready to go in what would be a do-or-die contest for the visitors while a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) is at stake.

Cameron Green Injury

Green ready for Indore Test

"It's going really well. I was so, so close last game, but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot. [I'm] 100% ready to go,” Green said while speaking on his fitness for the third Test.

Australia have been depleted with a series of injuries and misses as they are already without the services of David Warner and Josh Hazlewood due to injury concerns. On the flip side, it was also confirmed on Friday (February 24) that skipper Pat Cummins will miss the Indore Test due to family issues.

"We were all on the same page, I reckon. It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd go for a sweep and it just jarred the end of my bat. We probably just thought that we'd sacrifice a game and with obviously the year ahead that we've got, it's probably the right call."

"I think we've all kind of like accepted what's going to happen,” Cameron Green on the prospect of being on the road for the next few months.

Australia eye WTC final spot

Despite trailing 2-0 in the series, a draw for the Aussies will be enough for them to make the final of the World Test Championship (WTC). As things stand, a draw for them will see them lose the series but will guarantee a spot in the final which kickstarts on June 7 at the Oval. Skipper Cummins’ absence will see Steve Smith lead the side as the former is back home with family issues.

