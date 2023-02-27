IND vs AUS 3rd Test: 2 double centurions, 2 ton makers; Indian batters look to continue dominance in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Indian batters have enjoyed playing in Indore

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The first two Test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy witnessed some big contests between the bat and ball. While the Indians made life difficult for the Aussies in both departments, the visitors Australia were majorly on the back foot. Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the series with 183 runs, while Ravindra Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps.

The third Test is in Indore, where Indians have dominated. India have won big in the two matches played at the Holkar Stadium and the batters dominated the opposition like anything. The Men in Blue have two double centurions and two centurions at the venue.

Image Source : GETTYMayank Agarwal has the highest score at the Holkar Cricket Stadium

Indian batters at the Holkar Cricket Stadium

India have played two Test matches at the stadium and are not only unbeaten but have thrashed their opposition. They have hosted New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two games, where the batters have piled up huge runs. Notably, Mayank Agarwal and Virat Kohli are the two double centurions at the venue. While Kohli scored 211 against New Zealand, Agarwal made 243 against Bangladesh.

Apart from these two, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are the two centurions at the venue. Both Pujara and Rahane were on song against the Kiwi bowlers in the same match. While Rahane made 188 in the first innings of the match, Pujara scored 101 in the second innings. India have faced New Zealand and Bangladesh in the two test matches at this venue. They faced New Zealand in the third test in October 2016, where India won the match by 321 runs. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue defeated the Bangladesh side by a margin of an inning and 130 runs in November 2019.

The pitch also supports the spinners as Ravi Ashwin has scalped a total of 18 wickets in two matches. When India and Australia face each other in the third match, there will be a lot that the Aussies would need to be careful about. The third match will be played from March 1 onwards.

