IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Probable Playing XI of India for series decider

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India and Australia are set to lock horns in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on September 25. The men in blue lost the first match against the Aussies in Mohali but made a brilliant comeback in the rain-curtailed match in Nagpur. With the series back level, the series trophy is up in the air in Hyderabad.

Predicting India's Probable XI for the 3rd T20I

India made a couple of changes in the second T20I with Rishabh Pant coming in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Jasprit Bumrah came in for Umesh Yadav. India's batting looks fine with one or the other rising and scoring crucial runs. What is lagging behind as seen in the previous few games is their bowling department, which is not able to restrict the opposition teams at par or under-par scores. It looks either Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar will come into the team in place of Rishabh Pant to give India six bowling options.

As Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya provide a good balance to the team, India will likely have four proper bowlers. Also, Pandya and Patel's batting skills provide good support in the batting department. Pandya is a recognised power hitter while Axar is also handy with the bat.

Probable XI

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar/Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia's squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Elli

