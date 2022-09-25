IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I: From Pitch report to records, here's all to know about venue of series decider

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | File Photo

Highlights Australia won the 1st T2OI, while India came back to win the shortened 2nd game by 6 wickets.

The venue has witnessed just one international match.

The pitch offers good value for stroke players.

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. With the series on the line and an eye on the T20 World Cup, both teams would like to iron out any flaws in their respective line-ups.

Australia won the 1st T2OI, while India came storming back to win the shortened 2nd game by six wickets.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here is everything you should know about the venue of the final T20I - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Stats

Total matches: 1

Matches won bowling first: 1

Average 1st Inns scores: 207

Average 2nd Inns scores: 209

Total recorded: 209/4 by IND vs WI

Score chased: 209/4 by IND vs WI

The venue has witnessed just one international match till now and that was won by the team bowling first. India and West Indies took on each other in that match, and India chased down a mammoth total of 209 to win the game.

Also Read: IND vs AUS, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia on TV, online

The stadium has also hosted IPL matches, and the game has been won by the chasing teams more than 50% of the time. The numbers also mean that the pitch remains the same throughout the match, and the skipper winning the toss would like to have a target in mind.

All in all, the pitch offers good value for stroke players while also rewarding bowlers, spinners in particular for tight lines and lengths.

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Steven Smith, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

Latest Cricket News