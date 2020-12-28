IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Will be able to get Australia all out as soon as possible, says Mohammed Siraj

Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Siraj

The India pace bowlers' focus was to bowl dot balls and maiden overs and complement the spinners, said Mohammed Siraj after Umesh Yadav limped off the field early in Australia's second innings depleting the team's bowling on the third day of the second Test.

India's bowling suffered after Umesh had to limp off the field due to pain in his calf in the eighth over of the Australian second innings. He did not take field for the remainder of the third day leaving Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj to do the bulk of the bowling.

"We were discussing in the team, with Jassi bhai too. We are two fast bowlers, the spinners are doing a good job. Our (the two fast bowlers') focus was to bowl dot balls and maidens. The wicket also didn't offer much help. So we were focusing on bowling the dot balls," said Siraj after the end of the third day's play.

The 26-year-old bowler is making his Test debut.

"The wicket was very good to bowl on during the first day. But now the wicket has become easy, the ball is coming onto the bat easily. There is no swing. So our plan was to be patient and keep bowling at one spot," Siraj said before adding that they don't want to try too much on the fourth morning when the Aussies resume at 133 for six.

"We shouldn't try much. That will be better. We'll be able to get them all out as soon as possible," added the fast bowler from Hyderabad.

Paying credit to Bumrah for helping him get through his Test debut, Siraj said the presence of a senior is always helpful.

"With a senior around, the junior always finds help. After every ball, he (Bumrah) was coming to me and giving me confidence, telling me to focus on every ball and be easy. He asked me to not give anything away and kept telling me, 'you are doing good, have patience and keep bowling well'. That is what he told me," said Siraj