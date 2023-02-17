IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Usman Khawaja backs David Warner's form, says he will make strong comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja backs David Warner's

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Australia's opening batter Usman Khawaja backed his opening partner David Warner for his inconsistent run in recent times. Khawaja, who made a fighting 81 on Day 1 of the first test, said that batting at the start is not very easy. He also hoped that Warner will make a strong comeback.

“I have to kind of disagree with what you're saying. He hit two fours of Ashwin in the last game before he got out lbw so he was showing some aggression,” Khawaja said when asked if Warner, needs to be proactive. Khawaja further added that judging Warner from just three innings is not enough.

“It's never easy out there, especially starting out, even if you're opening starting out there is never easy so I was lucky today. I got a couple (of boundaries) to get me going. Sometimes you don't get that and it can be very hard. So yeah, three innings is not enough for me. There's still a long way to go in this Test series. I'm looking forward to what may happen. “Davey has been such a terrific player for such a long time. Every time his back is against the wall he produces something so we'll see," he added.

Warner to be assessed after getting hit on body

The Aussie left-hander added that Warner became a little bit weary after getting hit on the head and will be assessed on Day 2 of the match.

“I think the medical staff will have to assess tomorrow. He is a little bit weary at the moment. He obviously got a knock to the arm and then to the head and the head has made him a little bit weary and hence why he didn't come out to the field," he added

“I think the medical staff will have to figure out what happens from here on in,” Khawaja informed. He also opened on his team's total of 263 runs. “I don't know a par score until India bats on it. I feel like 260 is pretty good but we are going to have to wait and see tomorrow what India gets,” Khawaja said.

