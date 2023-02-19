IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma opens on KL Rahul's form, says he needs to find scoring ways

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma opens on Kl Rahul's form

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India's captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday opened up on his deputy KL Rahul's current form in Test cricket. The Indian Cricket team defeated Australia in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 6 wickets in Delhi. The Indian bowlers starred, while the batters complimented them well to help India lead the four-match series by 2-0. However, in between the talk of India's dominant win against the Aussies, there has been some discussion about Rahul's form.

The Indian captain Sharma acknowledged that there has been a lot of talk about Rahul's current run and said that he needs to find methods to score runs. "When you are playing on pitches like these, you need to find your methods of scoring runs," Rohit said about Rahul at the post-match conference.

Image Source : GETTYRohit Sharma led India defeat Australia in Delhi Test

"Different individuals are part of this team and they will have different methods of scoring runs. We are not going to look too much into what one individual is doing. It is about how everyone needs to come together. It is a big series for us, so yeah that is my thought on KL," Sharma added.

Sharma further said that Rahul has great potential and the team backs players with great talent. "Of late, there has been a lot of talk on his batting. But for us as team management, we always look at the potential of any individual, not just KL. I have been asked in the past about a lot of players. If a guy has potential, guys will get that extended run," Rohit said. Sharma reminded about the tons Rahul made in challenging conditions in England and South Africa.

Rohit sensed panic after Day 2

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper has claimed that the team panicked after the end of Day 2 of the Test. Travis Head, who was sent in to open along with Khawaja, played expressive cricket. Sharma said the team panicked due to that. "Sometimes you got to keep it simple and not complicate too much about what is happening. Yesterday they were about 62 (61) for one in 12 overs which is more than five runs per over. I could see we were panicking a little and we were trying to change fields way too many times," he said.

"In the morning, I just wanted to tell those three guys (spinners) to keep it calm. We don't need to change the field as often as we did last evening. We keep it there, we keep it tight, and let batters make that mistake. I could sense it they wanted to play that way (aggressive) and that wicket was not where you could come out and just keep playing the shots," he added. The Indian captain also said that having a technique to defend along with attack is also crucial. Sharma also heaped praise on having Axar, Jadeja and Ashwin in the lower middle order.

Latest Cricket News