IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja ever so close to massive feat in Test cricket | READ

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja | File Photo

Ravindra Jadeja made a dream comeback from injury in the 1st Test match in Nagpur, claiming seven wickets and smashing a match-winning 70 runs off 185 deliveries. Heading into the 2nd match in Delhi, Jadeja will be the key player to watch out for owing to his magnificent form.

Massive Feat In Sight

Jadeja's bowling record in Test cricket has been nothing short of fantastic and the fact that he can make match-winning and turning contributions with the bat lower down the order is just an added advantage.

Currently, Jadeja has a total of 249 Test wickets against his name, and he is just one away from completing 250 wickets.

Jadeja's Bowling Record

Innings: 116

Wickets: 249

Economy: 2.43

Average: 24.34

Best: 7/48

Not only Jadeja, but his partner in crime, Ravichandran Ashwin is also on the brink of a massive feat vs Australia. As of now, Ashwin has a total of 97 Test wickets against Australia. This includes his numbers both at home and away. If he can rake in three more wickets in the 2nd Test in Delhi, which in all probability, won't really be a big ask for him, he will complete 100 wickets vs the opposition and enter himself into an elite list.

He however, will still be far away from Shane Warne, who took a total of 195 wickets vs England in Tests, making him the topper of the list.

Recently, Ashwin became the joint-highest with Kumble to take 25 five-fors at home. The only two players who have registered more five-wicket hauls on home ground are Muthiah Muralidaran with 45 five-fors and Rangana Herath with 26 five-wicket hauls for Sri Lanka. "The wicket was very slow. I have been saying this all through the Test. Not one of those pitches where you might get the gloves ripping off at short leg or silly point. You need to get the batsman driving on this wicket," Ashwin said after the match.

It will be interesting to see how Ashwin & Jadeja fare during the 2nd match in Delhi.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's record against Ravichandran Ashwin in IPL

Latest Cricket News