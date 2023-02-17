IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India on top as spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin script history | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jadeja and Ashwin script history

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: India have undoubtedly maintained their dominance over the Aussies and hardly anything has changed as compared to the first Test match that was played in Nagpur. India are currently 1-0 up in the series and it looks as if they will continue to dominate the Aussies in the upcoming matches of the series as well. The second match is being played in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi and it has also marked Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test appearance for India.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers David Warner and Usman Khwaja started off cautiously and played the balls on merit. Just like in the Nagpur Test match, Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner when he was batting on 15 off 44 deliveries. Usman Khwaja ensured that he stays and played 144 balls for his well-made 85 runs. Both Jadeja and Ashwin scripted history and as a result, they severely restricted the Aussies. Jadeja claimed the 250th wicket of his Test career, whereas Ashwin claimed his 100th wicket in Border Gavaskar Trophy history. After Khwaja's dismissal, it was Peter Handscomb who saw Australia over 250 odd runs and ended up scoring 72 runs off 142 deliveries. Shami was the leading wicket-taker for India. Shami scalped 4 wickets and restricted Australia to 263 odd runs.

As India came out to bat, Rohit Sharma started proceedings with a very positive approach. Rohit had walked out with some intent and hit a boundary straightaway. Sharma as of now has scored 13 runs off 34 deliveries. His compatriot KL Rahul is still unbeaten after scoring 4 runs off 20 deliveries. India trail by 242 runs and when they come out to bat on Day 2, they'll look to dominate the Aussies even more.

Squads

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

