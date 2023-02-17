IND vs AUS: Mohammed Shami weighs on Indian pitches having assistance for pacers, says line & length are key

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers

IND vs AUS: India and Australia are locking horns against each other in the second Test of the four-match series in Delhi. The Arun Jaitley surface witnessed a good competition between bat and ball as both the teams had a decent outing on Day 1. Meanwhile, amidst all the talks of Indian pitches assisting spinners in a big way, fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made his opinion on the matter.

Shami was on song on the opening day of the match as he scalped more wickets than star spinner Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Shami sent back Aussie batters David Warner, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon and M Kuhnemann to take four wickets, one more than Jadeja and Ashwin's individual wickets. Shami has stated that there is enough help for pacers on the Indian tracks and getting the right line and length is crucial.

"There is not a lot of difference you see with wickets in India. If you can get help with the new ball and can get the old ball to reverse. As a fast bowler, the main thing in Indian conditions is the area you bowl in and you have to maintain pace all along. Even recently in domestic cricket, pacers have done well. The focus should be on line and length and maintaining pace. With that, you can succeed in all conditions. Even on Indian wickets, there is enough. Kuch nai toh reverse milega (if not anything else, you will get reverse swing)," he said after Day 1.

The Indian speedster also opened on the pitch of Delhi. "The pitch here is not much different from Nagpur though runs were coming for Australia (in the morning session). But I tried to bowl in the right areas. There is not a lot of difference. Indian wickets are on the slower side but there is still enough for the pacers," he added.

