IND vs AUS 2nd Test | 'Absolutely top knock Jinks': Virat Kohli lauds Ajinkya Rahane's batting show at MCG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane

Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane produced a gutsy skipper's knock and scored his 12th Test ton to put India in a commanding position on Day 2 of the Boxing Day clash against Australia. Rahane stuck in the middle and stitched half-century partnerships with Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to save India from a batting collapse.

Rahane, who's leading the side in place of Virat Kohli, flaunted his textbook technique to become the 10th Indian captain to score a centuy in Test cricket history. He did get lifelines on multiple ocassions but the Mumbai batsman stayed at the crease until stumps.

Rahane built an unbeaten century stand with Ravindra Jadeja, putting the touring party in the driving seat in Melbourne. At the end of Day 2, India are 277/5, 82 runs ahead of the hosts Aussies who were bowled out for 195 in the first innings on the first day.

Rahane remained unbeaten on 104 off 200 deliveries. Kohli, in awe of Rahane's vital knock at the MCG, tweeted, "“Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks."

Another great day for us. Proper test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks👌@ajinkyarahane88 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 27, 2020

Many former players including Shane Warne heaped praise on Rahane, who became just the second Indian to score two centuries at the MCG, joining Vinoo Mankad.

“As far as hundreds go, they all just say one in the hundreds column but some are better than others,” Warne said on Fox Cricket. “That will go down as one of the all-time great hundreds by Ajinkya Rahane given the conditions, given the situation of the game, given the quality of bowling, given the way the pitch has nipped around, put all those in the mix, that’s where the stats don’t tell you."

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also lauded Rahane while labelling his batting show as 'captain's Hundred'.

“A captain’s Hundred points symbol solid, gritty, and calm just like his personality @ajinkyarahane88 sharp mind in the field setting as well! @imjadeja looking great, how good has he become batting lower down the order. Great start for @RealShubmanGill! We are looking good for a decent lead," wrote Yuvraj.