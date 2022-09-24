IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma gets candid on Axar Patel & Jasprit Bumrah's World Cup preparations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma has his say on Bumrah and Axar

Highlights The match was reduced to 8 overs

India won the match by 6 wickets

Rohit Sharma was adjudged the man of the match

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: On a rain-marred day at Nagpur, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team took on the Aussies intending to nullify their lead in the ongoing three-match T20I series. This series certainly holds a lot of importance for both sides as this is their dress rehearsal for the all-important T20I World Cup that will be played in Australia from October 16, 2022. India emerged victorious in the second match as they defeated Australia by 6 wickets.

In the backdrop of a wet outfield and clouds of uncertainty looming over the 2nd T20I, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to field first. The Australian team which opened with Aaron Finch and Cameron Green came out all guns blazing, but it was Axar Patel who tightened the screws on Australia's free flow of runs. But amidst everything that was happening, all eyes were fixed on Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who was making his comeback. The importance of Bumrah and the depth that he brings along in the current Indian setup can't be discounted. The Mumbai Indians stalwart looked a bit rusty at the start of his spell but slowly and steadily gained rhythm as he went on with the proceedings.

With Ravindra Jadeja out of the side for the T20I World Cup, the Indian outfit has been grooming Axar Patel who in many ways is a like-for-like replacement for the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder. Without any grain of doubt, Patel is pretty handy with the ball, but as far as the batting department is concerned, he hasn't been able to spend that much time in the middle to prove his mettle with the other skill set. Now Rohit Sharma has opened up on these burning questions galore all around the Indian team.

Skipper Sharma said:

Jasprit is coming back after a couple of months, the back injury can be tricky. I am not going to talk too much about how he bowled. Got us the crucial wicket. As a team, we are not going to analyze too much. Just want him to come and enjoy. Axar can bowl at any stage, which gives me an advantage of using the other bowlers in different situations too, maybe use the pacers in the middle overs if he bowls in the powerplay. I would like to see his batting as well.

Australian skipper too was all praises for Rohit Sharma and his team. Finch was in awe of Rohit and how he played. He also praised Axar Patel and how he played.

