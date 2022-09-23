Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/TWITTER Team India

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs Australia on TV, online

India is set to lock horns with Australia in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Friday. While the Aussies will want to carry the momentum from their previous four-wicket win, the men in blue will eye a comeback.

Here are all details about the 2nd T20I:

When will the 2nd T20I of India vs Australia be played?

The second match will be played on 23rd September, Friday.

What is the venue for the 2nd T20I of India vs Australia?

The match will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

At what time will the 2nd T20I of India vs Australia match start in india?

The match will begin at 7 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I of India vs Australia in India?

The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I of India vs Australia in india?

The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

What are the full squads?

Team India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

Team Australia: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

